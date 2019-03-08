Medal joy for Peasgood in Milan

Alison and George Peasgood won gold and silver at the Milan Paratriathlon Archant

George Peasgood and sister-in-law Alison won medals at the first Paratriathlon of the season in Milan.

The event included a 750m swim in Ildroscalo Milano lake, followed by a 19.5k bike ride and 5k run around the lake.

And George had the fastest swim in his group (9.32), before completing the bike in 28.33 despite mechanical problems.

And a strong run saw him cross the line in an overall time of 59.16 to claim silver behind Paralympic champion Martin Schultz.

Alison, meanwhile, raced with new guide Nikki Bartlett and posted the fastest times for her category in all three elements to win gold in 1:07.37, over a minute clear of her rivals and current world champion Susana Rodriguez of Spain.

GB finished with five medals in all, as Hannah Moore won gold in the PTS4 category, and Andy Lewis (PTS2) and Dave Ellis, guided by Mark Buckingham in PTV1, added silvers.