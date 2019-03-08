Advanced search

Medal joy for Peasgood in Milan

PUBLISHED: 09:00 01 May 2019

Alison and George Peasgood won gold and silver at the Milan Paratriathlon

Alison and George Peasgood won gold and silver at the Milan Paratriathlon

George Peasgood and sister-in-law Alison won medals at the first Paratriathlon of the season in Milan.

The event included a 750m swim in Ildroscalo Milano lake, followed by a 19.5k bike ride and 5k run around the lake.

And George had the fastest swim in his group (9.32), before completing the bike in 28.33 despite mechanical problems.

And a strong run saw him cross the line in an overall time of 59.16 to claim silver behind Paralympic champion Martin Schultz.

Alison, meanwhile, raced with new guide Nikki Bartlett and posted the fastest times for her category in all three elements to win gold in 1:07.37, over a minute clear of her rivals and current world champion Susana Rodriguez of Spain.

GB finished with five medals in all, as Hannah Moore won gold in the PTS4 category, and Andy Lewis (PTS2) and Dave Ellis, guided by Mark Buckingham in PTV1, added silvers.

Most Read

‘We are prepared to give up our liberty’ - Saffron Walden man speaks out after Extinction Rebellion arrest

Kevin Wing was arrested on Waterloo Bridge for his part in the Extinction Rebellion protests in London. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Essex Police officer dismissed for gross misconduct

An Essex Police officer has been dismissed for gross misconduct. PHOTO: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images

Meet the new owner of The Crown in Elsenham

Aaron outside The Crown in Elsenham. Picture: ARCHANT

Drawings by famous artist are set to go under the hammer

Drawings by famous artist Edward Bawden to Saffron Walden-based writer and painter Olive Cook will go under the hammer at Cheffins� Art & Design Sale. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Airport staff volunteer thousands of hours to support communities

London Stansted volunteers helping out St Giles Church in Great Hallingbury. Picture: TONY PICK

