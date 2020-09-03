Saffron Walden tennis: Men’s Final result
PUBLISHED: 12:37 03 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:37 03 September 2020
Pete Smith / Peter Riding, Castle Hill Tennis Club
Castle Hill Tennis Club in Saffron Walden held its Men’s Final on Tuesday (September 1) on the top grass court.
In a very close and hard fought first set Steve Tapping finally took it 6-4 from Mick Lench.
In the second set Tapping dominated and won 6-2 to take the title and trophy.
