Saffron Walden tennis: Men’s Final result

PUBLISHED: 12:37 03 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:37 03 September 2020

Steve Tapping and Mick Lench, finalists of the 2020 Castle Hill Tennis Club men’s singles competition. Photo: Castle Hill Tennis Club

Pete Smith / Peter Riding, Castle Hill Tennis Club

Castle Hill Tennis Club in Saffron Walden held its Men’s Final on Tuesday (September 1) on the top grass court.

In a very close and hard fought first set Steve Tapping finally took it 6-4 from Mick Lench.

In the second set Tapping dominated and won 6-2 to take the title and trophy.

