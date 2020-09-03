Saffron Walden tennis: Men’s Final result

Steve Tapping and Mick Lench, finalists of the 2020 Castle Hill Tennis Club men’s singles competition. Photo: Castle Hill Tennis Club Pete Smith / Peter Riding, Castle Hill Tennis Club

Castle Hill Tennis Club in Saffron Walden held its Men’s Final on Tuesday (September 1) on the top grass court.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

In a very close and hard fought first set Steve Tapping finally took it 6-4 from Mick Lench.

In the second set Tapping dominated and won 6-2 to take the title and trophy.