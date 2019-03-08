Mixed fortunes for Newport Croquet Club

Newport Croquet Club saw two teams in action last week, with contrasting fortunes.

Newport Elms visited Enfield under a cloudy sky and early rain, but the sun came out as they won two doubles on a golden hoop basis.

However, the individual handicap singles did not go as well, although some went to golden hoops, with Elms losing all but one as Enfield eventually claimed a comfortable victory.

Newport Oaks enjoyed a win over Letchworth Reds in the East Anglian Handicap League, after winning both doubles matches and six of th eight singles for an 8-2 lead at lunch.

Letchworth rallied in the afternoon, but Oaks kept in front to run out 12-6 winners, with John Richardson winning three of his singles and only losing the fourth by a single hoop.

The Oaks are joint top in their league at thhe moment, however Enfield have won more hoops and other teams still have matches to play.