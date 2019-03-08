Advanced search

Mixed fortunes for Newport Croquet Club

PUBLISHED: 13:00 14 August 2019

Newport Croquet Club and Letchworth Red face the camera

Newport Croquet Club and Letchworth Red face the camera

Newport Croquet Club saw two teams in action last week, with contrasting fortunes.

Newport Elms visited Enfield under a cloudy sky and early rain, but the sun came out as they won two doubles on a golden hoop basis.

However, the individual handicap singles did not go as well, although some went to golden hoops, with Elms losing all but one as Enfield eventually claimed a comfortable victory.

Newport Oaks enjoyed a win over Letchworth Reds in the East Anglian Handicap League, after winning both doubles matches and six of th eight singles for an 8-2 lead at lunch.

Letchworth rallied in the afternoon, but Oaks kept in front to run out 12-6 winners, with John Richardson winning three of his singles and only losing the fourth by a single hoop.

The Oaks are joint top in their league at thhe moment, however Enfield have won more hoops and other teams still have matches to play.

