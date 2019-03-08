Golf: Success for Saffron Walden’s Smith at Pro Am

Sarah Smith (left) and her winning team at the Essex PGA Winter Pro Am at Saffron Walden Archant

Saffron Walden Golf Club held the Essex PGA Winter Pro Am last week, with their own Sarah Smith seeing her team coming out on top.

Playing with members Deb, Charlotte and Jaine, Smith’s team finished with 84 to claim first prize.

And Smith also finished second in the pro event after carding a one-under par 71, just one behind former European Tour pro Robert Coles, who shot a two-under par 70.

Smith’s fellow Saffron Walden club pro Aaron Howard saw his team finish in a tie for fourth on 82, with Rob McNicholas, Tony Brown, John Roberts and Mike Price eighth on 80, after reaching the turn five-under par.

“What another great win with my team,” said Smith.

“I thought we had a good score going but not enough to win. The course was in great condition and I think the fun and laughs on the way round kept us going. I’m now looking forward to the first ladies event in April.”