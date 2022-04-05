Saffron Striders' 5k Summer Series gets new title sponsor

The Saffron Striders 5k Summer League will have a new sponsor as it gets set for the new season.

Hockeys Estate Agents have put their support behind the event which will cover five rounds and include eight clubs located in Saffron Walden, Cambridge, Haverhill, Newmarket and Royston.

Each round regularly attracts well over 300 runners and runs from April to August.

Daniel Plumb from Hockeys said "As one of the longest established estate agents in the region, Hockeys in Cambridge has a history of supporting the community and sporting events and now wish to continue with this in the Saffron Walden area.”

Saffron Striders' Alistair Cooke said: "For the last two years the series has continued in virtual form due to the pandemic, however, in that time the popularity has not waned.

"We’re very much looking forward to reconvening in-person and reconnecting our local running club communities back together."

Marco Arcidiacono took on the Mamothon in the Shropshire hills. - Credit: SAFFRON STRIDERS

Many Striders were in marathon action this weekend.

Marco Arcidiacono took on the tough, all terrain, self navigated Mamothon in the Shropshire hills while Flo Greatrix was delighted with her finishing time at the Manchester Marathon which took 15 minutes off her PB and finished her in well under four hours.

Flo Greatrix set a PB at the Manchester Marathon. - Credit: SAFFRON STRIDERS

The Essex Marathon meanwhile was held at Carver Barracks Airfield and Rebecca White finished first female, with Tim McMahon also well up the standings.