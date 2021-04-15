News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Youngsters finally given an opportunity as Newport Cricket Club launch youth section

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 6:30 AM April 15, 2021   
Cricket stock. A player placing bails onto some stumps

Youngsters in Newport will finally get the chance to play cricket again. - Credit: BEN BIRCHALL/PA

Children starved of the chance to play cricket in Newport for a decade are finally set to get their wish granted.

Newport Cricket Club are to run a youth section at their Recreation Ground base in Frambury Lane with sessions starting on Wednesday.

The decision was originally mooted prior to the COVID-19 outbreak to address a simple supply and demand need in the village.

Co-ordinator Andrew Yarwood said: "It came off the back of a conversation where it was asked why was there no youth cricket in Newport?

"It came from outside the club but the club have taken it on as have others.

"Debden Grange Care Home have offered to sponsor the shirts for the team and all the equipment has been bought through Steve at Saffron Sports.

"He has been amazing and so helpful."

The sessions will start at 6.30pm on April 21. It is open to anyone in Year 7 and above at school and for further information send a text to Andrew on 07714 708 815.

Cricket
Newport News

