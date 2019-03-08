Newport Croquet Club finals prove productive for chairman

Pamela Mugliston, Tony Marks, Roger Turner and Jane Taylor at Newport Croquet Club's finals day Archant

Newport Croquet Club held their finals weekend, with chairman Fran Lambert claiming a double.

Five group winners competed for the Potter's Pot on Saturday, with Maureen Goodchild coming out on top at the end of 10 games with 26 hoops ahead of runner-up Sally Carr, who finished with 24.

Sunday saw the Dennis Saville Trophy for advanced association croquet players held, with Dan Neil winning with a plus 24 in a play-off against James Brind.

The Roger Ivill Trophy for golf croquet players saw Adrian Seabrook come from behind after losing the first game to beat John Richardson, while Lambert and Colin Taylor were undoubted winners of the doubles event involving five couples and held over both days.

Lambert also took part in the President's Plate - for first-round losers in the Potter's Pot - and beat Richardson on a 13th hoop to complete her double.