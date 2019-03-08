Advanced search

Local Recall

Newport Croquet Club finals prove productive for chairman

PUBLISHED: 09:00 03 October 2019

Pamela Mugliston, Tony Marks, Roger Turner and Jane Taylor at Newport Croquet Club's finals day

Pamela Mugliston, Tony Marks, Roger Turner and Jane Taylor at Newport Croquet Club's finals day

Archant

Newport Croquet Club held their finals weekend, with chairman Fran Lambert claiming a double.

Five group winners competed for the Potter's Pot on Saturday, with Maureen Goodchild coming out on top at the end of 10 games with 26 hoops ahead of runner-up Sally Carr, who finished with 24.

You may also want to watch:

Sunday saw the Dennis Saville Trophy for advanced association croquet players held, with Dan Neil winning with a plus 24 in a play-off against James Brind.

The Roger Ivill Trophy for golf croquet players saw Adrian Seabrook come from behind after losing the first game to beat John Richardson, while Lambert and Colin Taylor were undoubted winners of the doubles event involving five couples and held over both days.

Lambert also took part in the President's Plate - for first-round losers in the Potter's Pot - and beat Richardson on a 13th hoop to complete her double.

Most Read

Police call for Thaxted restaurant’s premises licence to be taken

India Villa, in Watling Street, Thaxted. Picture: GOOGLE

Housing development plan is turned down by committee

The decision was made by Uttlesford District Council's planning committee.

Gang jailed for carrying out string of burglaries across region

L-R: Alfie Smith, Jimmy Broomfield, Levi Smith, Kiah Roberts, and Alfie Stanley. Picture: MET POLICE

Woman charged with multiple offences after Jet2 flight is escorted back to Stansted Airport

The Jet2 plane was escorted back to Stansted Airport by RAF jets on June 22. Picture: MARK DAVISON

Pair are jailed after stealing charity boxes

Jamie Darby (left) and Paul Batterbee (right). Picture: Essex Police/ARCHANT

Most Read

Police call for Thaxted restaurant’s premises licence to be taken

India Villa, in Watling Street, Thaxted. Picture: GOOGLE

Housing development plan is turned down by committee

The decision was made by Uttlesford District Council's planning committee.

Gang jailed for carrying out string of burglaries across region

L-R: Alfie Smith, Jimmy Broomfield, Levi Smith, Kiah Roberts, and Alfie Stanley. Picture: MET POLICE

Woman charged with multiple offences after Jet2 flight is escorted back to Stansted Airport

The Jet2 plane was escorted back to Stansted Airport by RAF jets on June 22. Picture: MARK DAVISON

Pair are jailed after stealing charity boxes

Jamie Darby (left) and Paul Batterbee (right). Picture: Essex Police/ARCHANT

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Newport Croquet Club finals prove productive for chairman

Pamela Mugliston, Tony Marks, Roger Turner and Jane Taylor at Newport Croquet Club's finals day

Little scientists are getting hands on with experiments at group for bright sparks

The STEM lessons for babies and toddlers are taking place at Sandra's home in Saffron Walden. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Scientist has ‘no regrets’ over criminal record following environmental protest

Local public health scientist and Green party member Kevin Wing was arrested during an Extinction Rebellion protest at Waterloo Bridge, London. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Councillors revoke premises licence from Thaxted restaurant

Four men were arrested at India Villa last Friday (June 21). Picture: GOOGLE

When scientists swap white coats and goggles for the stage and spotlight

Michael Conterio, host, talked about life as a scientist. Photo: ARCHANT
Drive 24