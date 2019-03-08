Newport Croquet Club edged out by Letchworth

The Newport and Letchworth teams face the camera Archant

Newport Croquet Club's Elms golf croquet team were edged out by Letchworth Blue last week.

With severe storms forecast, the teams played without a break and, despite several close results, Newport lost by a narrow 10-8 margin.

All four golf croquet teams have beeen in action, as well as the association team, and are now halfway through their campaigns in handicap and level play leagues.

Newport's James Brind captained the Cambridge University team in their varsity match against Oxford at the Hurlingham Club and, on a rainy morning, won all three doubles matches.

In the afternoon, they won three of the six singles for a 6-3 victory overall.

Eight association players from the region were in action at Newport in an open competition for players with a B level handicap.

Northampton's James Skelton and Alan Clark (High Wycombe) won four of five matches, with Skelton on top in the head-to-head.