Croquet: Newport Hawks draw final match of season

PUBLISHED: 15:00 12 September 2019

Newport and Leighton Kinslade face the camera

Archant

Newport Croquet Club Hawks battled to a draw with Leighton Kinslade in their final B Level league match of the season.

They won three of the four doubles matches in the morning, but could not capitalise in the afternoon as it ended all square.

Nonetheless, the Hawks finished second overall, while the Harriers placed sixth.

In the handicap league, the Oaks also finished second, while the Elms were sixth out of six.

Association League players are waiting to learn their fate as they currently top the table with Ipswich still to play Colchester North, so it could all come down to the number of wins and hoops by each team.

Clubmates James Brind and Dan Neale meet in the intra-club final, though, so there will be one Newport winner.

The club are hosting the golf and association finals of the East Anglia Croquet Association on September 21-22. Spectators welcome.

