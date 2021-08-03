News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > Sport

Shooting star: Coward-Holley's road to Tokyo 2020

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 1:26 PM August 3, 2021   
Great Britain's Matthew Coward-Holley in action during the Trap Men's final at Asaka Shooting Range

Great Britain's Matthew Coward-Holley in action during the men's trap final at Asaka Shooting Range - Credit: PA

The club where Olympic medallist Matt Coward-Holley began shooting is "delighted" with his Tokyo 2020 performance.

Coward-Holley, 26, began trap shooting eight years ago in Nuthampstead, near Royston.

He took up the sport after breaking his back for a second time just over a decade ago, shattering a successful rugby career while he was still a schoolboy at Felsted, near Great Dunmow.

Great Britain's Matthew Coward-Holley poses with his bronze medal after finishing third in the Trap

Great Britain's Matthew Coward-Holley poses with his bronze medal after finishing third in the Trap Men's final at Asaka Shooting Range - Credit: PA

In Tokyo, he secured a bronze in the Olympic men's trap shooting final last Thursday (July 29) shooting 33 out of 40 targets. Coward-Holley already boasts world and European championship titles.

He came 10th in the mixed trap event on Saturday alongside Northern Irish trap shooter Kirsty Hegarty.

You may also want to watch:

Nicky Barker and her son Ed from the Nuthampstead Shooting Ground said they are looking forward to seeing Coward-Holley's medal.

Nicky said: "We at Nuthampstead Shooting Ground are absolutely delighted with Matt’s amazing result in Tokyo.

Most Read

  1. 1 Uttlesford faces 'house building assault', says leader
  2. 2 In pictures: Fun raises community support cash
  3. 3 Ipswich man to face trial for Braintree car theft and Cheshunt rail incident
  1. 4 Magic show set to go Wrong on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre
  2. 5 Saffron Walden Motor Show set for 2021 return
  3. 6 Creamfields announces new electronic music festival for Chelmsford, Essex, in 2022
  4. 7 It's A Very British Murder with TV historian Lucy Worsley at Cambridge Arts Theatre
  5. 8 Venue change for Ibiza Anthems Garden Party to Saffron Walden
  6. 9 Essex filmmaker's animated journey through the universe to be shown at Saffron Screen
  7. 10 Enjoy an August Bank Holiday day out at contemporary craft and design fair coming to RHS Garden Hyde Hall

"It was pretty traumatic watching the competition unfold over the two days as the scores were particularly high, and not a lot of room for any misses.

"The amount of pressure is immense for the shooters as each one shoots in turn, hoping to hit the ‘Flash Clay’ and for the pink dust to fly into the sky.

"Matt held his nerve and held out for the bronze medal."

Nicky said her late husband Martin, who died suddenly in 2016, introduced Coward-Holley to the double trap, a discipline which was removed from the Olympics after Rio 2016.

She added: "Matt retrained and took on the very different discipline of Olympic trap and has progressed to the highest levels.

"Congratulations Matt, and we look forward to seeing that medal very soon!"

In 2019, Coward-Holley became the first Briton to win a world title in an individual Olympic shotgun discipline.

He is the first Felsted School alumnus to win an Olympic medal in 30 years.

Coward-Holley described his win in Tokyo as "surreal".

He said: "I didn’t really imagine this until a couple of years ago when I’d broken on to the scene.

"That was when the Olympic dream became real and it could happen."

Olympics
Felsted School
Royston News
Uttlesford News
Felsted News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Background: Helions Bumpstead flooded. Inset: Festival-goers on a Standon Calling mudslide

Flooding | Gallery

Pictures show north-west Essex face a weekend of flooding

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
DLP-9493-0e6b18e1-5e49-40ac-86

Saffron Walden Town Council

'We're sorry': Affinity to resume water softening in Saffron Walden

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A painting of King Cnut as if he were on a stained-glass window in Hadstock, Essex - He wears a crown and holds a staff.

Essex Life

Village with links to King Cnut celebrates a millennium of memories

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Greater Anglia train

Person hit by train between Audley End and Cambridge

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon