Peasgood picks up bronze in Montreal

George Peasgood (right) won bronze in Montreal

Saffron Walden's George Peasgood won bronze at the ITU World Paratriathlon series event in Montreal at the weekend.

The race, the first of the qualification period for the 2020 Tokyo Games, was held at Parc Jean-Drapeau with a 750m open water swim.

Peasgood was first to exit the water after a 9.24.50 swim and after a quick transition produced a very fast bike leg in the PTS5 category.

After completing the 22k, five-lap course in 28.50, he began the run as race leader as temperatures soared.

But he was caught in the final kilometre of the 5k run, which took athletes once around the regatta lake, by Canadian Stefan Daniel and then saw Rio gold medalist Martin Schultz pass him in the final few hundred metres to claim silver.

Peasgood finished in 58.09, five seconds behind Schultz, as the GB team won seven medals, with sister-in-law Alison taking silver in the PTVI category with guide Nikki Bartlett.