Saffron Walden athlete lands two third places including British Masters Championship
- Credit: PETE THOMPSON
Two virtual races kept Saffron Walden runner Pete Thompson in the competitive mood over Christmas and the new year.
The first was a 5k on December 29 which pitted him against other masters from across Europe, which in the case of the 62-year-old Thompson meant runners in the 60-65 age group.
Rules around virtual events say the course chosen must have some correlation with the actual course that would have hosted the race.
The Cambridge & Coleridge Athletics Club man chose a route from the village of Hinxton, completing the distance in 19 minutes dead and placing him third in the category.
The next race was the British Masters 10k Championships, which attracted a field of 45 for the 60-65 age group.
Two laps of the Hinxton course sufficed for Thompson and he finished the distance in 38:17, good enough for another third place.
Thompson, who, with wife Clare runs Team Thompson Coaching, said: “My running has been even more important to me in these difficult times, and I am very pleased with these results”.
