Golf: Pienaar takes Dorett Salver at Saffron Walden

PUBLISHED: 13:00 09 May 2019

Charlotte Pienaar (right) receives her prize from Doreen Ettling and Delia Roberts

Charlotte Pienaar (right) receives her prize from Doreen Ettling and Delia Roberts

Charlotte Pienaar shot a superb nett 67 to win the Dorett Salver at the Ladies Spring meeting at Saffron Walden.

Stella Parker, Caroline Peat, Sylvia Goddard, Lady Captain Delia Roberts; Lynda Minton, Deb Bowler, Doreen Ettling, Linda Kelsey, Charlotte Pienaar, Jo Reay, Justine Voss and Laverne Frost at Saffron WaldenStella Parker, Caroline Peat, Sylvia Goddard, Lady Captain Delia Roberts; Lynda Minton, Deb Bowler, Doreen Ettling, Linda Kelsey, Charlotte Pienaar, Jo Reay, Justine Voss and Laverne Frost at Saffron Walden

Pienaar was five under her handicap and four better than the field during the traditional start to the competitive season, which sees players compete over 18 holes of strokeplay in the morning, followed by nine holes of foursomes.

A large field of 54 took part, with Pienaar receiving the salver from Doreen Ettling and saying: "It was a day when every aspect of my game came together. My long game was very steady and I got good distance, while my putting on the greens held firm.

"I was particularly pleased to par a couple of the par three holes."

Pienaar finished ahead of Caroline Peat (71) in the Bronze A Division, while LaVern Frost won the Silver Division with 74, as Lynda Minton scored on 76.

Jo Reay (72) beat Sylvia Goddard to first place in the Bronze B Division, before Peat and Stella Parker won the foursomes with 19 points on countback from Justine Voss and Debs Bowler.

Goddard and Vicky Rutherford were third on 17 points.

Most Read

Art and jewellery worth £7,000 stolen from shop in Saffron Walden

The Other One in Saffron Walden was broken into last week. Picture: ARCHANT

Man charged after racially abusing woman in Saffron Walden

Police were called to reports of a woman being racially abused on the common in Saffron Walden. Picture: SaffronPhoto

Residents for Uttlesford ‘thrilled and honoured’ to retain control of Saffron Walden Town Council

Paul Gadd, leader of Saffron Walden Town Council. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

MP Kemi Badenoch: ‘Clearly voters wanted a changing of the guard’

Saffron Walden MP Kemi Badenoch says she is looking forward to a constructive working relationship with Residents for Uttlesford, who now run Uttlesford District Council. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Local elections 2019: Conservatives suffer huge loss as Residents for Uttlesford take control of council

Petrina Lees and Garry LeCount held their seats in Elsenham and Henham. Picture: ARCHANT

