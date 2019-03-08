Golf: Pienaar takes Dorett Salver at Saffron Walden

Charlotte Pienaar (right) receives her prize from Doreen Ettling and Delia Roberts Archant

Charlotte Pienaar shot a superb nett 67 to win the Dorett Salver at the Ladies Spring meeting at Saffron Walden.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stella Parker, Caroline Peat, Sylvia Goddard, Lady Captain Delia Roberts; Lynda Minton, Deb Bowler, Doreen Ettling, Linda Kelsey, Charlotte Pienaar, Jo Reay, Justine Voss and Laverne Frost at Saffron Walden Stella Parker, Caroline Peat, Sylvia Goddard, Lady Captain Delia Roberts; Lynda Minton, Deb Bowler, Doreen Ettling, Linda Kelsey, Charlotte Pienaar, Jo Reay, Justine Voss and Laverne Frost at Saffron Walden

Pienaar was five under her handicap and four better than the field during the traditional start to the competitive season, which sees players compete over 18 holes of strokeplay in the morning, followed by nine holes of foursomes.

A large field of 54 took part, with Pienaar receiving the salver from Doreen Ettling and saying: "It was a day when every aspect of my game came together. My long game was very steady and I got good distance, while my putting on the greens held firm.

You may also want to watch:

"I was particularly pleased to par a couple of the par three holes."

Pienaar finished ahead of Caroline Peat (71) in the Bronze A Division, while LaVern Frost won the Silver Division with 74, as Lynda Minton scored on 76.

Jo Reay (72) beat Sylvia Goddard to first place in the Bronze B Division, before Peat and Stella Parker won the foursomes with 19 points on countback from Justine Voss and Debs Bowler.

Goddard and Vicky Rutherford were third on 17 points.