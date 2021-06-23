News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Plantation Youth U15s crown magical season with league title

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 6:45 AM June 23, 2021   
Plantation Youth U15s celebrate their title success

Plantation Youth U15s celebrate their title success.

Plantation Youth U15 football team were crowned Cambridge & District Colt League champions with a game to spare.

The youngsters from the Saffron Walden club knew that one win from their final two games would be enough to take the title but in the end a 4-0 success against Ely City Crusaders at Crabtrees was enough.

They started slowly, with a few nerves evident, but once they took control there was only one winner and it capped a hugely-impressive season with 16 wins from 19 games, 10 clean sheets and over 100 goals scored.

Plantation Youth U15s celebrate their title success

Plantation Youth U15s celebrate their title success.

Managers Julie Selvey and Stephen Maycock said: "We have been running the team for over five years and narrowly missed out on a title two years ago.

"We couldn't be prouder of the boys' commitment after this difficult season with two long breaks due to COVID-19.

"A big thank you to Jacks 1952 who have sponsored the team."

Anyone interested in joining one of the Plantation Teams should email Adrian Marsh on adrian.marsh1@virginmedia.com

Saffron Walden News

