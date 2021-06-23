Plantation Youth U15s crown magical season with league title
Plantation Youth U15 football team were crowned Cambridge & District Colt League champions with a game to spare.
The youngsters from the Saffron Walden club knew that one win from their final two games would be enough to take the title but in the end a 4-0 success against Ely City Crusaders at Crabtrees was enough.
They started slowly, with a few nerves evident, but once they took control there was only one winner and it capped a hugely-impressive season with 16 wins from 19 games, 10 clean sheets and over 100 goals scored.
Managers Julie Selvey and Stephen Maycock said: "We have been running the team for over five years and narrowly missed out on a title two years ago.
"We couldn't be prouder of the boys' commitment after this difficult season with two long breaks due to COVID-19.
"A big thank you to Jacks 1952 who have sponsored the team."
Anyone interested in joining one of the Plantation Teams should email Adrian Marsh on adrian.marsh1@virginmedia.com
