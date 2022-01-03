R A Butler Academy dodge, duck, dip, dive and dodge their way to Essex dodgeball finals
- Credit: R A BUTLER ACADEMY
The pupils of a Saffron Walden school have proved they can not only learn their ABCs but they are pretty nifty with the five D's of dodgeball too - dodge, duck, dip, dive and dodge.
The Year 5 and 6 team of R A Butler Academy have progressed through to the Essex county finals after becoming champions of Uttlesford.
They had already progressed from the local stage, winning a competition against other Walden schools, but they went one stage further with the county championship coming later this year.
And there achievements have been rightly lauded by the school.
Sports co-ordinator at the South Street school, James Smith, said: "Not only is this a brilliant achievement for the team, but they haven’t lost a match either on the way to the county finals.
"We are so proud of how well they have played. They showed brilliant teamwork and skills and we've been cheering them along all the way to the finals."
