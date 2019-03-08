Advanced search

Croquet: Rain cannot stop play at Roger Ivill tournament

PUBLISHED: 10:28 03 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:29 03 August 2019

Some of the players prepare for action at Newport Croquet Club's Roger Ivill tournament

Some of the players prepare for action at Newport Croquet Club's Roger Ivill tournament

Archant

Rain could not stop play at Newport Croquet Club's two-day Roger Ivill tournament over the weekend.

A total of 20 players took part, split into two groups with each playing five games against someone from the opposing group.

And the winner on each day was the player with the highest number of combined hoops, with all scheduled games played despite steady rain over the weekend.

Saturday's match proved to be a nailbiting affair, with John Richardson (33) eventually pipping Anne and Colin Taylor (30) to first place in the closing stages.

Sunday, meanwhile, saw Adrian Seabrook end up as a clear winner with 35 hoops from five successive victories, while Roy Darling (32) finished as runner-up.

Richardson and Seabrook will now go on to compete for the trophy during the club finals weekend in September.

