Saffron Walden Golf Club's Richard Southall wins county title

Richard Southall of Saffron Walden Golf Club with the Wheeler Salver for the winner of the Cambridgeshire match-play title. - Credit: SAFFRON WALDEN GC

A golfer from Saffron Walden Golf Club has brought a county title back to the Windmill Hill club.

Richard Southall was the proud recipient of the Wheeler Salver, awarded to the winner of the Cambridgeshire match-play title.

This competition runs throughout the season and features the county's top players but it was at Gog Magog Golf Club in Great Shelford that both the semi-finals and final were played on the same day.

Southall came through the morning's last four game against George Howard with a 3&2 win, setting up a clash with Matt Hartley.

And he raced to a four-shot lead, helped by a monster putt on the 6th, before Hartley fought back.

It was back to two shots at the turn but Southall turned up the heat on the inward nine with a birdie on the 10th before sealing the win with a 20ft putt on the 15th to win by 4&3.

This was the first time a SWGC member has won the salver since Gerald Collins in the 1970s and it capped an amazing year for Southall who finished seventh in the county championship and was the highest finishing amateur in the county open.