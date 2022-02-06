News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Richard Southall wins winter golf series at Saffron Walden home

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 12:22 PM February 6, 2022
Saffron Walden's Richard Southall won the Winter Series on his home course.

Home comforts rang true for Saffron Walden Golf Club's Richard Southall as he claimed the third winter series competition in familiar surroundings.

The Windmill Hill-based course played host to event and Southall's eagle, holed from his second shot into the green, kick-started his round perfectly and provided the platform to go on and take victory.

Birdies followed on the sixth ,ninth and 10th as he carded a 70 and a better back nine took him above Danny Loveday and Andy Grimwood, the St Neots pair also hitting rounds of 70.

For Southall the win follows his county match play title last year.

Jack Roe from Elton Furze won the U21 prize with a two-over-par 74 while the seniors prize went to Paul Izzard with a 76 and Tom Wild won the handicap prize with a 72.

Series leader Luke Ryan of Ely only managed a 75 and drops to fourth overall with Josh Austin-Tierney replaces him at the top of the standings courtesy of a level-par 72.

Southall is now fifth.

The series reaches a conclusion on February 20 at the Links Club in Newmarket.


