Cricket: Rickling claim T20 honours in convincing style
PUBLISHED: 11:28 03 August 2019
Archant
Rickling Ramblers won the Haverhill & District Midweek League T20 Cup after beating Chesterfords at Wendens Ambo.
Put into bat, openers Spencer Hill (36) and Ian Stoneham scored freely early on to lay a foundation.
Alex Emsden (34) wasted no time getting among the runs, with Billy Phillips-Diggons (31*) helping Rickling to 160-7, as Grindrod hit the last ball of the innings for six.
You may also want to watch:
George Templeman (3-13) produced a hostile spell to dismiss Chesterford's top order and reduce them to 11-3 in four overs.
Matt Cullingworth then broke a dogged stand for the fourth wicket and went on to claim a superb 4-25 haul, ending any hopes of Chesterford success.
Rickling's bowling was backed up by good fielding, as Hill took a smart catch and Stoneham produced an excellent run out.
Chesterford were all out for just 90 as a result as Rickling claimed the silverware in comprehensive fashion and Hill took the man of the match award.