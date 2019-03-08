Advanced search

Cricket: Rickling claim T20 honours in convincing style

PUBLISHED: 11:28 03 August 2019

Rickling cricketers celebrate their T20 success

Rickling cricketers celebrate their T20 success

Archant

Rickling Ramblers won the Haverhill & District Midweek League T20 Cup after beating Chesterfords at Wendens Ambo.

Rickling cricketers celebrate their T20 success

Put into bat, openers Spencer Hill (36) and Ian Stoneham scored freely early on to lay a foundation.

Alex Emsden (34) wasted no time getting among the runs, with Billy Phillips-Diggons (31*) helping Rickling to 160-7, as Grindrod hit the last ball of the innings for six.

George Templeman (3-13) produced a hostile spell to dismiss Chesterford's top order and reduce them to 11-3 in four overs.

Matt Cullingworth then broke a dogged stand for the fourth wicket and went on to claim a superb 4-25 haul, ending any hopes of Chesterford success.

Rickling's bowling was backed up by good fielding, as Hill took a smart catch and Stoneham produced an excellent run out.

Chesterford were all out for just 90 as a result as Rickling claimed the silverware in comprehensive fashion and Hill took the man of the match award.

