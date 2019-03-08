Tennis: Rossiter completes title treble at Castle Hill

Youth only just overcame experience in the men's singles final at Castle Hill Tennis Club this season.

Last year's finalist Steve Tapping lost a finely balanced three-set contest to Carl Rossiter, going down 7-5 4-6 4-6.

Tapping came back three times in each set from 3-0 down but after taking the first set couldn't get over the line in the next two.

Both players produced some fine and well-constructed tennis as the grass court played extremely well considering rain the day before.

Rossiter finished with three titles this season, having also won the men's doubles and mixed doubles, with partner Inga Phillips.

For more information about Castle Hill Tennis Club contact Pete Smith on 01799 520454 or visit the club's website at www.castlehilltennisclub.co.uk.