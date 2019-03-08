Advanced search

Local Recall

Tennis: Rossiter completes title treble at Castle Hill

PUBLISHED: 09:00 12 September 2019

Carl Rossiter celebrates his hat-trick of titles at Castle Hill

Carl Rossiter celebrates his hat-trick of titles at Castle Hill

Archant

Youth only just overcame experience in the men's singles final at Castle Hill Tennis Club this season.

Last year's finalist Steve Tapping lost a finely balanced three-set contest to Carl Rossiter, going down 7-5 4-6 4-6.

You may also want to watch:

Tapping came back three times in each set from 3-0 down but after taking the first set couldn't get over the line in the next two.

Both players produced some fine and well-constructed tennis as the grass court played extremely well considering rain the day before.

Rossiter finished with three titles this season, having also won the men's doubles and mixed doubles, with partner Inga Phillips.

For more information about Castle Hill Tennis Club contact Pete Smith on 01799 520454 or visit the club's website at www.castlehilltennisclub.co.uk.

Most Read

Two men charged following aggravated burglary in Duxford

Jay Davies, 37, and Paul Jones, 52, appeared at Cambridge Magistrate's Court this morning (September 9).

Rare piece of jewellery found in farmer’s Thaxted field has a real ring to it!

Dunmow Rotary Club has held a metal detecting rally for the past three years. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Police investigate possible ‘illegal burial’ in town cemetery

A police cordon in place at the Radwinter Road cemetery in Saffron Walden. Picture: ARCHANT

Fight goes on for campaigners despite planning appeal success

Part of the site that was included in the Countryside Properties Newport application. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A collection of curiosities on offer as hundreds of people turn out to enjoy themed fair

Charlotte Hayden (left) and Tilly Hayden (right) with their Birkin-style statement piece. Photo: ARCHANT

Most Read

Two men charged following aggravated burglary in Duxford

Jay Davies, 37, and Paul Jones, 52, appeared at Cambridge Magistrate's Court this morning (September 9).

Rare piece of jewellery found in farmer’s Thaxted field has a real ring to it!

Dunmow Rotary Club has held a metal detecting rally for the past three years. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Police investigate possible ‘illegal burial’ in town cemetery

A police cordon in place at the Radwinter Road cemetery in Saffron Walden. Picture: ARCHANT

Fight goes on for campaigners despite planning appeal success

Part of the site that was included in the Countryside Properties Newport application. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A collection of curiosities on offer as hundreds of people turn out to enjoy themed fair

Charlotte Hayden (left) and Tilly Hayden (right) with their Birkin-style statement piece. Photo: ARCHANT

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Police investigate possible ‘illegal burial’ in town cemetery

A police cordon in place at the Radwinter Road cemetery in Saffron Walden. Picture: ARCHANT

Tennis: Rossiter completes title treble at Castle Hill

Carl Rossiter celebrates his hat-trick of titles at Castle Hill

No ‘welcoming human face’ if Newport ticket office closes following consultation

Newport railway station. Picture: Saffron Photo

All things green as town gets set to play host to its first ever ‘eco fair’

Quaker Meeting House, where the Eco Fair will take place. Photo: ARCHANT

Cricket: Arkesden extend unbeaten run to two years

Arkesden cricketers face the camera
Drive 24