Runners raise more than £1,500 for Accuro in west Essex

Will Durrant

Published: 5:00 PM October 25, 2021   
Chloe Salisbury and Mark Stevens show off their medals running the Royal Parks Half, London

Chloe Salisbury and Mark Stevens after their Royal Parks Half run in London - Credit: Accuro

Two keen runners took on a London half marathon to raise money for disability support in west Essex.

Chloe Salisbury, a fundraising officer, ran the Royal Parks Half for the first time to raise money for Takeley-based charity Accuro.

She was joined by supporter Mark Stevens, 57, who came 101st out of nearly 16,000 runners at the event.

Mark said: "I am absolutely delighted to beat my personal best by nearly two minutes, but I was more pleased to have been successful in the ballot for a place in the race and to use it to raise money for this great charity."

Mark completed the course with a time of 1:26:30 after a six-year hiatus from running.

Chloe, who took up the sport this year, crossed the finish line in 1:53:20.

The pair raised more than £1,500 for Accuro to fund clubs and services for people with disabilities throughout west Essex.

