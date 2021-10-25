Runners raise more than £1,500 for Accuro in west Essex
- Credit: Accuro
Two keen runners took on a London half marathon to raise money for disability support in west Essex.
Chloe Salisbury, a fundraising officer, ran the Royal Parks Half for the first time to raise money for Takeley-based charity Accuro.
She was joined by supporter Mark Stevens, 57, who came 101st out of nearly 16,000 runners at the event.
Mark said: "I am absolutely delighted to beat my personal best by nearly two minutes, but I was more pleased to have been successful in the ballot for a place in the race and to use it to raise money for this great charity."
Mark completed the course with a time of 1:26:30 after a six-year hiatus from running.
Chloe, who took up the sport this year, crossed the finish line in 1:53:20.
The pair raised more than £1,500 for Accuro to fund clubs and services for people with disabilities throughout west Essex.
