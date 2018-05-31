Saffon Walden quintet star as Cambridgeshire youngsters lose narrow contest with Cambridge University

Cambridgeshire U20s fell just short as they lost 15-13 to Cambridge University in the Saffron Building Society Floodlit Challenge Trophy.

Five from Saffron Walden, who hosted the game at their Henham home, featured for the county side who could have won it had a last-gasp penalty from half-way not dropped short of the posts.

The five involved were James Levick, Keegan Diggins, Conor McCabe, Monty Garret and Matt Pike and they played a big part in the contest.

Former Walden colt Michael Griffiths featured strongly in the opening try for the students before Diggins threw a trademark dummy and scampered in from 35 metres.

McCabe added a penalty and Wisbech's Frazer Brown got a second try as the county lads went 13-7 up.

An unconverted try and penalty though snatched the lead back for the University to leave the U20s nursing an agonizing loss for what was an encouraging display.