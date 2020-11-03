RFU cancels all competitive adult rugby for the season outside of the top divisions

The Premiership is one of only three divisions to continue as planned this season. Picture: BRADLEY COLLYER/PA PA Wire/PA Images

The RFU has opted to cancel all competitive rugby for the season outside of the top two leagues for men and the Premier 15s for women.

The decision was made prior to the government’s latest restrictions and made early as they believe “even if a return to full contact rugby becomes possible, playing a meaningful competitive league season resulting in promotion and relegation is no longer feasible”.

They are still pushing for some form of contact rugby that will enable as many matches to take place as possible.

Sports minister Nigel Huddleston said: “There is an increasing appetite to play an adapted format of rugby rather than having no fixtures at all.

“We will do everything we can to enable the rugby community to return to contact play as soon as we can, but our priority is to keep players, coaches, referees and volunteers safe.

The return to rugby roadmap will stay at D.