Saffron Walden’s cup cheer as teams secure final spots to keep hopes of double alive

Action from the Cambs Cup semi-final between Cantabrigian and Saffron Walden (pic Jamie Pluck) Archant

Saffron Walden had double reason to cheer at the weekend after success in two cup competitions.

Action from the Cambs Cup semi-final between Cantabrigian and Saffron Walden (pic Jamie Pluck)

The first XV won 46-17 at Cantabs in the semi-finals of the Cambs Senior Cup to set up a final meeting with Wisbech on April 27.

Captain Mark Kimberley and Will McGinn claimed two tries apiece for the visitors, with Ben Stapleton, Oliver Webber and Keegan Diggons also going over.

And the Saxons came out on top at Cottenham Renegades in the Cambs Intermediate Cup, with Nick Brown, Chas Langford and Nick Parks touching down in a 17-13 triumph.

They will play Cambridge thirds, also on April 27, at Henham.

Action from the Cambs Cup semi-final between Cantabrigian and Saffron Walden (pic Jamie Pluck)

Coach Neil Gaffan said: “It was a great result for SWRFC. The weekend allowed us to rest a few first-team players, bring in some young aspiring players and still manage two huge semi-final wins.

“The first team’s decision-making, exploitation of space and discipline allowed us to build pressure from everywhere on the pitch.

“We negated any environmental advantages by playing in the right areas and being clinical when the gaps and overlaps appeared.

“There were outstanding performances from Brad Baker playing at number 8 and a dominant set-piece gave our slick backs good ball and allowed then to score multiple times.

Action from the Cambs Cup semi-final between Cantabrigian and Saffron Walden (pic Jamie Pluck)

“A couple of silly lapses in concentration allowed the home team to score a couple of tries but our accuracy and ruthless approach on the pitch ensured a comfortable win taking us into a home final with our Saxons squad achieving the same.

“A fantastic day on April 27 at Henham is ahead of us, following a tough but exciting finish in London Two North East.

“Promotion is still a possibility and every effort is being made to try and take that play-off place.”

Fourth-placed Walden return to league action with a trip to champions Woodford on Saturday, lying eight points behind Romford & Gidea Park, who they visit on the last day of the season on April 6 after hosting South Woodham Ferrers (March 30).