Rugby: Saffron Walden well beaten by Wymondham

PUBLISHED: 17:00 28 November 2019

Action from Saffron Walden (pic Jamie Pluck)

Archant

Saffron Walden slumped to a 34-7 home defeat against Wymondham in London Two North East at the weekend.

They opened the scoring in wet conditions with a converted try, but that was as good as it got as the Wymondham pack slowly began to take control.

Dominating set-plays and territory and showing solid defence, the visitors ran in three tries of their own before half-time to build a 22-7 lead.

And a fourth try soon after the restart left Walden with a mountain to climb.

They fought back and pinned Wymondham back into their own half but could not add to their tally and were not helped by receiving two yellow cards.

Wymondham eventually regained control late on and scored a fifth try in the closing stages.

A fifth defeat in nine matches this season left Walden in seventh place ahead of a scheduled Cambs Cup trip to Shelford seconds on Saturday.

They return to league action with a trip to Norwich on December 7, before welcoming Romford & Gidea Park to Henham a week later for their last match before the festive break.

