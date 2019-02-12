Rugby: Saffron Walden under-14s enjoy Northampton Saints trip

Saffron Walden under-14s at Northampton Archant

Saffron Walden under-14s had a day to remember at the Northampton Saints tournament.

After an early start and quick dash to buy new boots for number eight Raul Sieracki –who had left his at home – they beat BBOB 15-0 in their first match.

Lewis Marsh ran in the first try, with Tom Farley and Tui Balesolomone also going over in a positive start.

But Saffron went down 35-0 against a strong Olney side before a battling 10-10 draw with Italian side ColleFerro.

Dylan Davies produced many try-saving tackles as Marsh and Sieracki touched down, but Saffron were edged out 5-0 by Scouts in their last match of the day and finished fifth in the eight-team event.

The boys then got to watch Saints beat Sale 67-17 at Franklins Gardens, parading on the pitch with the other under-14 teams at half time.

A spokesman said: “Big thank yous to our own Joe Phillips for organising the coach and Raul’s new boots, driver Cliff from ACME Coaches for his patience, the parents for their continued support, coaches Solo, Del and Rupert for all you do for the boys and the boys – keep listening and learning, playing with fire and passion.”