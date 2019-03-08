Advanced search

Local Recall

Youth Rugby: Saffron Walden colts see off rivals in style

PUBLISHED: 17:00 12 November 2019

Spike Walker scores for Saffron Walden colts

Spike Walker scores for Saffron Walden colts

Archant

Saffron Walden colts came out on top against Cambridge and Colchester in perfect conditions at the weekend.

Their first game against Cambridge could have gone either way, but Walden worked hard in defence and tackled well.

You may also want to watch:

Then with minutes to go they went on the attack and kept running penalties, with Archie Weeks scoring a deserved winning try.

The second game of the day saw Cambridge and Colchester battle to a 12-12 draw, before Walden opened the scoring against Colchester with a long-range penalty.

Ryan Curtis followed that with a lung-bursting try from long range and another penalty made it 13-0, before man of the match Spike Walker went over to complete the scoring.

A spokesperson said: "Colchester are a big, physical team but Walden were outstanding in defence and patient and intelligent with their kicking for territory to keep Colchester under pressure. Two great wins, well played lads."

Most Read

Homes for former dairy site in town are backed

The decision was made by councillors at Uttlesford District Council. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Brexit Party candidate withdrawn by Nigel Farage

Malcolm Rider-Featherstone would have represented the Brexit Party for the Saffron Walden constituency during the General Election 2019. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Pub is flushed with success after taking top toilet award

Ladies toilet. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

More than 1,000 attend the Remembrance Day ceremony and parade in Saffron Walden

33 Engineer Regiment from Carver Barracks. Photo: Celia Bartlett Photography

Inspectors’ verdict on district’s local plan is delayed due to General Election

A letter in which independent inspectors give their verdict on Uttlesford District Council's local plan has been pushed back.

Most Read

Homes for former dairy site in town are backed

The decision was made by councillors at Uttlesford District Council. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Brexit Party candidate withdrawn by Nigel Farage

Malcolm Rider-Featherstone would have represented the Brexit Party for the Saffron Walden constituency during the General Election 2019. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Pub is flushed with success after taking top toilet award

Ladies toilet. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

More than 1,000 attend the Remembrance Day ceremony and parade in Saffron Walden

33 Engineer Regiment from Carver Barracks. Photo: Celia Bartlett Photography

Inspectors’ verdict on district’s local plan is delayed due to General Election

A letter in which independent inspectors give their verdict on Uttlesford District Council's local plan has been pushed back.

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Ronnies, the Ritz, The Royal Albert Hall...and Joanna Eden’s Christmas show is also at Joanna’s Place in Saffron Walden

Jazz at the Movies with a festive flavour

Youth Rugby: Saffron Walden colts see off rivals in style

Spike Walker scores for Saffron Walden colts

Pianist Benjamin Grosvenor and Britten Sinfonia Leader Thomas Gould to join forces at Saffron Hall

Ben Grosvenor

Robert Lindsay and Tara Fitzgerald to star in Prism, the life and times of cinematorgrapher Jack Cardiff

Robert Lindsay as Jack Cardiff in Prism. Picture: MANUEL HARLAN

The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain to play at Cambridge Corn Exchange

George Hinchliffe's Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain
Drive 24