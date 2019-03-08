Youth Rugby: Saffron Walden colts see off rivals in style

Saffron Walden colts came out on top against Cambridge and Colchester in perfect conditions at the weekend.

Their first game against Cambridge could have gone either way, but Walden worked hard in defence and tackled well.

Then with minutes to go they went on the attack and kept running penalties, with Archie Weeks scoring a deserved winning try.

The second game of the day saw Cambridge and Colchester battle to a 12-12 draw, before Walden opened the scoring against Colchester with a long-range penalty.

Ryan Curtis followed that with a lung-bursting try from long range and another penalty made it 13-0, before man of the match Spike Walker went over to complete the scoring.

A spokesperson said: "Colchester are a big, physical team but Walden were outstanding in defence and patient and intelligent with their kicking for territory to keep Colchester under pressure. Two great wins, well played lads."