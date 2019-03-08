Rugby: Saffron Walden draw positives from Bury battle

Bean Longaretti on the attack for Saffron Walden (pic Gary Benn) Archant

Saffron Walden under-15s battled to a hard-fought draw with Bury.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Conditions were tough for both sides on Sunday, with a howling wind preventing hopes of any free-flowing rugby.

That appeared to suit the visitors more, but Walden took the lead in the first half as Bury lost their discipline.

And Walden dominated the second-half action, but could not break through a strong Bury defence after the visitors had pounced on an error to score and draw themselves level.

The home side were unable to execute plays to their usual high standards as the scoreline remained unchanged, but it proved a valuable lesson as they prepare for their final matches during the run-in to the season.

Harry Mitchell was as solid as ever at full-back for Walden, taking and returning kicks with speed and skill in an impressive individual performance.