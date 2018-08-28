Rugby: Saffron Walden under-16s earn Woodbridge win

Morgan Evans breaks through a line of defenders for a Saffron Walden try (pic Gary Benn) Archant

Saffron Walden under-16s got the better of Woodbridge in a hastily-arranged match, after a cup fixture was postponed at the weekend.

With several players missing, they shuffled their line-up and scored two converted tries in the first half to lead 14-10 at the break.

Finn Thomas scored with trademark efforts out wide after excellent ball movement and support.

And in the second half, Walden pulled clear to run out 43-10 winners.

Oisin Murphy adding two scores in quick succession with wonderful finishes and Harry Vincent-West, Ryan Curtis and Jack Carey also went over.

Morgan Evans and man of the match Kaelen Clapham impressed as Walden settled into a low-risk pattern and the tries flowed.

Good team work paid off for Walden as they scored from different areas and play patterns, against a strong and well organised Woodbridge side to claim a significant win.