Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Rugby: Saffron Walden under-16s earn Woodbridge win

PUBLISHED: 17:30 23 January 2019

Morgan Evans breaks through a line of defenders for a Saffron Walden try (pic Gary Benn)

Morgan Evans breaks through a line of defenders for a Saffron Walden try (pic Gary Benn)

Archant

Saffron Walden under-16s got the better of Woodbridge in a hastily-arranged match, after a cup fixture was postponed at the weekend.

With several players missing, they shuffled their line-up and scored two converted tries in the first half to lead 14-10 at the break.

Finn Thomas scored with trademark efforts out wide after excellent ball movement and support.

And in the second half, Walden pulled clear to run out 43-10 winners.

Oisin Murphy adding two scores in quick succession with wonderful finishes and Harry Vincent-West, Ryan Curtis and Jack Carey also went over.

Morgan Evans and man of the match Kaelen Clapham impressed as Walden settled into a low-risk pattern and the tries flowed.

Good team work paid off for Walden as they scored from different areas and play patterns, against a strong and well organised Woodbridge side to claim a significant win.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

What does Saffron Walden’s #10YearChallenge look like?

Where Subway now stands on Gold Street used to be a Blockbuster. Picture: GOOGLE

Hare coursers in Saffron Walden cause £4,500 worth of damage in one day

Police search for hare coursers in Uttlesford. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Phallic prankster finds novel way to point out pothole problem in Saffron Walden

Phalluses have appeared on Audley End Road in Saffron Walden. Picture: ARCHANT

Road blocked between villages after fly-tippers strike

Fly-tip near Cherry Green, near Broxted. Picture: DAVID PEAKE, TREECOLOGY ARBORICULTURE

Police appeal for information about vehicle involved in fatal M11 crash near Stansted

M11. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Most Read

What does Saffron Walden’s #10YearChallenge look like?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Hare coursers in Saffron Walden cause £4,500 worth of damage in one day

#includeImage($article, 225)

Phallic prankster finds novel way to point out pothole problem in Saffron Walden

#includeImage($article, 225)

Road blocked between villages after fly-tippers strike

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police appeal for information about vehicle involved in fatal M11 crash near Stansted

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Rugby: Saffron Walden under-16s earn Woodbridge win

Morgan Evans breaks through a line of defenders for a Saffron Walden try (pic Gary Benn)

Mark Steel’s in Town - in Saffron Walden on Wednesday, March 27

Mark Steel will be at Saffron Walden Town Hall

The Comedy about a Bank Robbery will be at Cambridge Arts Theatre, Tuesday, February 19 to Saturday March 2.

The Comedy about a Bank Robbery is at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Frank Sinatra and Marilyn Monroe tribute will be at Chelmsford Civic Theatre on Sunday, February 3

Kitty La Roar as Mariilyn Monroe at Chelmsford Civic Theatre

Theatre: Sofa at Chelmsford Civic Theatre, a play about family memories on Wednesday, February 20

Sofa at Chelmsford Civic Theatre
Drive 24