Saffron Walden lose at home to Letchworth in Intermediate Cup clash

PUBLISHED: 13:00 17 October 2019

Saffron Walden Rugby Club in action (pic Jamie Pluck)

Archant

Saffron Walden bowed out of the Intermediate Cup after a 32-18 home defeat against Letchworth on Saturday.

On a damp and wet afternoon, the home side started brightly and had the better of possession and territory for 10 minutes.

But they could not convert this into points and the visitors scored a converted try after a crossfield kick.

Walden were still enjoying some good periods of play and forced Letchworth into conceding a penalty 40 metres out when some quick thinking by scrum half Keegan Diggons saw him take it quickly and spot a gap.

Diggons raced through and with just the full-back to beat he offloaded a perfectly timed pass to Tom Pryce, now playing at fly-half, to canter under the posts and level the scores.

The last 10 minutes of the half saw Letchworth stretch their lead with a penalty and two more tries after successfully utilising their forwards with a series of set-piece plays and pick and goes from close range.

That made it 22-7 at half time and Walden started the second half much like the first and soon forced the visitors to concede a penalty for a no arms tackle to narrow the gap by three points.

But Letchworth scored their fourth try shortly afterwards to again stretch their lead.

However with 25 minutes of the game still remaining Walden scored another three points to stay in touch at 27-13.

Needing two converted tries to level the scores Walden started to run the ball whenever possible, but could not break through.

And the game was eventually lost with 12 minutes to go as Letchworth scored another try to seal their victory and progress to the next round.

Walden, to their credit, did not let their heads drop and scored a consolation try with the last play of the game as Jo Turner went over in the corner.

They return to London Two North East action this weekend with a trip to Ipswich, having won two and lost two of their first four fixtures this season.

For any players who might want to get involved, the club is always on the look out for new faes to play either in the first team or the second string Saxons in Eastern Counties 1West.

If you are interested in joining email either info@swrfc.co.uk or graham.marshall2@ntlworld.com for more details.

