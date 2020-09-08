Saffron Walden delighted to welcome back the ‘future of the club’ as junior rugby training resumes

The junior section of Saffron Walden Rugby Club were delighted to finally return to training after lockdown. Archant

After having their games and training abruptly halted back in March when lockdown started, Saffron Walden were delighted to see the resumption of junior rugby once more.

The thriving section, hailed as the future of the Henham-based club, was allowed to return after the RFU moved the return to rugby roadmap up a category, allowing for certain activities.

A spokesman for the club said: “It’s been a tough time for amateur sports, with no income and huge uncertainty as to when and how sport could re-commence.

“But we had a successful start to the season with training taking place for age groups between U6 and U18.

“We are confident we are able to provide a safe environment for non-contact rugby in a fun way for all age groups.”

The sessions are open to all. Further details on what to expect and how the visit will be organised are available on the club website at www.swrfc.co.uk

Senior training is also continuing on Tuesday and Thursday nights while they await news of when competitive matches can start.

And with a large number of new recruits head coach Neil Gaffan is chomping at the bit for details of that.

If you are interested in playing or training email neil.gaffan@me.com