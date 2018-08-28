Rugby: Saffron Walden boys end year in style

Oisin Murphy breaks clear for Saffron Walden under-16s against Maldon (pic Gary Benn) Archant

Saffron Walden under-16s ended the year in style with a 10-try haul in a 60-0 win over Maldon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Finn Thomas showed his finishing prowess with four tries, while Oisin Murphy and Fraser Murray bagged braces.

The Walden forwards controlled the game well with a disciplined and physical performance, as Olly Keys took the man of the match award for a hard-working display.

Beau Longaretti showed his tackling and ball-carrying power to make huge gains, allowing the backs to cut loose and scythe through Maldon’s defence.

Maldon never gave up, but Walden proved too hot to handle and never let their own defensive guard down in an outstanding all-round showing.