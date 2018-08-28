Rugby: Saffron Walden under-16s see off Shelford on return

Luke Rees and Hugo Carey get stuck in for Saffron Walden under-16s against Shelford (pic Gary Benn) Archant

Saffron Walden under-16s returned from the Christmas break to claim a 19-10 win over Shelford.

They showed some rustiness and had to work hard to gain any dominance, opening the scoring midway through the first half when Finn Thomas sprinted over the line.

A few minutes later the ball was moved wide to Oisin Murphy, who provided a great finish for a try that was converted to make it 12-0.

Shelford fought back with a try of their own, but Walden finished the half strongly, absorbing pressure in their own half and kicking long for Murphy to chase and send Olly Keys over.

Alex Keys added the conversion to make it 19-5 at half time, but Shelford showed plenty of resilience in the second half.

Walden’s attacks were thwarted and Shelford scored the only try of the half to complete the scoring.

Fraser Murry took the man of the match award for Walden, who now face a run of three cup games.