Rugby: Saffron Walden boys win county cup again

Saffron Walden under-16s celebrate winning the county cup (pic Gary Benn) Archant

Saffron Walden under-16s won the county cup for a third yar in a row on a memorable day for the club.

Hugo Carey goes over for Saffron Walden under-16s in their county cup final win (pic Gary Benn) Hugo Carey goes over for Saffron Walden under-16s in their county cup final win (pic Gary Benn)

Facing unbeaten Huntingdon in the final, they had to be at their best in defence to control the play.

Hunts were strong at the breakdown and quick to pick and go, but Hugo Carey scored after eight minutes and Alex Benn drove to within inches of the line, before Ryan Curtis went over.

Luke Rees produced a superb piece of skill in the second half, kicking through and sprinting away to score, before Hunts replied with a try of their own and put Walden under immense pressure.

Walden had the last word, though, as Carey went over again to seal a 20-5 victory, with Josh Shear and Owen Godsal impressing throughout for the winners.

Meanwhile, Walden’s under-15s won their county cup final by a 17-12 margin and the under-13s claimed the Four Counties title to cap a stunning treble.