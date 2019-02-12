Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Rugby: Saffron Walden boys win county cup again

PUBLISHED: 09:30 07 March 2019

Saffron Walden under-16s celebrate winning the county cup (pic Gary Benn)

Saffron Walden under-16s celebrate winning the county cup (pic Gary Benn)

Archant

Saffron Walden under-16s won the county cup for a third yar in a row on a memorable day for the club.

Hugo Carey goes over for Saffron Walden under-16s in their county cup final win (pic Gary Benn)Hugo Carey goes over for Saffron Walden under-16s in their county cup final win (pic Gary Benn)

Facing unbeaten Huntingdon in the final, they had to be at their best in defence to control the play.

Hunts were strong at the breakdown and quick to pick and go, but Hugo Carey scored after eight minutes and Alex Benn drove to within inches of the line, before Ryan Curtis went over.

Luke Rees produced a superb piece of skill in the second half, kicking through and sprinting away to score, before Hunts replied with a try of their own and put Walden under immense pressure.

Walden had the last word, though, as Carey went over again to seal a 20-5 victory, with Josh Shear and Owen Godsal impressing throughout for the winners.

Meanwhile, Walden’s under-15s won their county cup final by a 17-12 margin and the under-13s claimed the Four Counties title to cap a stunning treble.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

The Prodigy’s Keith Flint found dead at Dunmow home

Keith Flint, from Dunmow, frontman of The Prodigy. Picture: YOUTUBE

Imagine being on holiday and watching a live stream of burglars ransacking your Cambridgeshire home - well that’s what happened court told

Stuart Driver (toip left) and Matthew Turner (bottom right_ sentenced for their part in a burglary. The home owners saw the burglars robbing their Cambridgeshire home (bottom left) on CCTV whilst they were on holiday. The red Honda was used as a get away vehicle in a later burglary. Pictures: CAMBS POLICE

Inspector raises questions about funding of Uttlesford local plan

Uttlesford District Council, Saffron Walden. Picture: SaffronPhoto

Care home in Stansted receives ‘outstanding’ rating

Staff, residents, relatives and local community members celebrate the Outstanding CQC award of Mountfitchet House Care Uk Home. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Zebra crossing plan for busy Saffron Walden road

Plan for zebra crossing in Ashdon Road, Saffron Walden.

Most Read

The Prodigy’s Keith Flint found dead at Dunmow home

Keith Flint, from Dunmow, frontman of The Prodigy. Picture: YOUTUBE

Imagine being on holiday and watching a live stream of burglars ransacking your Cambridgeshire home - well that’s what happened court told

Stuart Driver (toip left) and Matthew Turner (bottom right_ sentenced for their part in a burglary. The home owners saw the burglars robbing their Cambridgeshire home (bottom left) on CCTV whilst they were on holiday. The red Honda was used as a get away vehicle in a later burglary. Pictures: CAMBS POLICE

Inspector raises questions about funding of Uttlesford local plan

Uttlesford District Council, Saffron Walden. Picture: SaffronPhoto

Care home in Stansted receives ‘outstanding’ rating

Staff, residents, relatives and local community members celebrate the Outstanding CQC award of Mountfitchet House Care Uk Home. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Zebra crossing plan for busy Saffron Walden road

Plan for zebra crossing in Ashdon Road, Saffron Walden.

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Rugby: Saffron Walden boys win county cup again

Saffron Walden under-16s celebrate winning the county cup (pic Gary Benn)

Saffron Walden Community Football Club kick-off fundraising bid to build new pitch

The site of the proposed 3G pitch at Saffron Walden County High School. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Commuter warns of danger to children’s lives at Audley End after removal of safety staff

School children over the yellow safety line at Audley End Station as the morning train approaches

“There were all sorts of stories but all we saw was this very genial man”: Dunmow reacts to Keith Flint’s death

Keith Flint with Milly O'Connor at a Spring bank holiday event.

An Evening with Tim Brooke-Taylor at Saffron Hall on Wednesday, March 20

Tim Brooke-Taylor will be at Saffron Hall
Drive 24