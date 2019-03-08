Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Rugby: Saffron Walden under-16s win Glen Peck Trophy

PUBLISHED: 17:30 11 April 2019

Saffron Walden under-16s and Ongar face the camera (pic Gary Benn)

Saffron Walden under-16s and Ongar face the camera (pic Gary Benn)

Archant

Saffron Walden under-16s came out on top in the annual Glen Peck Trophy memorial match against Ongar.

Olly Keys scores a try for Saffron Walden under-16s (pic Gary Benn)Olly Keys scores a try for Saffron Walden under-16s (pic Gary Benn)

Peck played for both clubs and has family still currently involved at Walden, having passed away in 2012.

And Walden claimed a 24-14 victory over Ongar under-17s, who had dominated the early exchanges.

Walden settled into the game and created a chance for Beau Longaretti to power through tackles and score under the posts.

But Ongar levelled just before half time with a converted try, before Alex Keys kicked a penalty to put Walden 10-7 up.

Josh Shear attacks for Saffron Walden under-16s (pic Gary Benn)Josh Shear attacks for Saffron Walden under-16s (pic Gary Benn)

Number eight Olly keys went over from the base of a scrum to widen the gap, with Alex Keys pouncing on a mistake to add another try.

Ongar replied with their second try as consolation, as Josh Shear took the man of the match award for Walden after a tireless display in attack and defence in a very fitting contest.

Most Read

Jewellery stolen during Saffron Walden burglary

Essex Police are appealing for information following a Saffron Walden burglary. Picture: ARCHANT.

Speed limit change and safety measures agreed for ‘dangerous’ road

Stonebridge in Little Walden has been the site of several accidents.

Landslip road closed as work starts to stabilise embankment

Work begins in Newport Road, Saffron Walden to stabilise embankment. Picture: ESSEX HIGHWAYS

Police looking for man they want to speak to about burglaries in Essex

Police are looking for Ross Whitford. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Hundreds of cannabis plants seized in Elsenham

Cannabis plans seized by police in Elsenham over the week. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Most Read

Jewellery stolen during Saffron Walden burglary

Essex Police are appealing for information following a Saffron Walden burglary. Picture: ARCHANT.

Speed limit change and safety measures agreed for ‘dangerous’ road

Stonebridge in Little Walden has been the site of several accidents.

Landslip road closed as work starts to stabilise embankment

Work begins in Newport Road, Saffron Walden to stabilise embankment. Picture: ESSEX HIGHWAYS

Police looking for man they want to speak to about burglaries in Essex

Police are looking for Ross Whitford. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Hundreds of cannabis plants seized in Elsenham

Cannabis plans seized by police in Elsenham over the week. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Rugby: Saffron Walden under-16s win Glen Peck Trophy

Saffron Walden under-16s and Ongar face the camera (pic Gary Benn)

Football: Six of the best for Saffron Walden PSG

Saffron Walden PSG under-13s celebrate their victory over Godmanchester

Fundraising campaign launched to help museum acquire ‘rare and unusual’ treasure

Fundraising campaign launched for Saffron Walden Museum to acquire treasure found locally. Pictures: CONTRIBUTED

Elliot Porter to give benefit concert for Uttlesford Food Bank

Elliot Porter is giving a benefit concert for Uttlesford Food Bank

Alexander McCall Smith will be at Saffron Hall with the BBC Symphony Orchestra on April 28

Alexander McCall Smith
Drive 24