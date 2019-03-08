Rugby: Saffron Walden under-16s win Glen Peck Trophy
PUBLISHED: 17:30 11 April 2019
Archant
Saffron Walden under-16s came out on top in the annual Glen Peck Trophy memorial match against Ongar.
Peck played for both clubs and has family still currently involved at Walden, having passed away in 2012.
And Walden claimed a 24-14 victory over Ongar under-17s, who had dominated the early exchanges.
Walden settled into the game and created a chance for Beau Longaretti to power through tackles and score under the posts.
But Ongar levelled just before half time with a converted try, before Alex Keys kicked a penalty to put Walden 10-7 up.
Number eight Olly keys went over from the base of a scrum to widen the gap, with Alex Keys pouncing on a mistake to add another try.
Ongar replied with their second try as consolation, as Josh Shear took the man of the match award for Walden after a tireless display in attack and defence in a very fitting contest.