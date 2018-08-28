Rugby: Saffron Walden boys lord it over Manor

Saffron Walden under-16s ran out convincing 55-23 winners at Eton Manor at the weekend.

Playing on an artificial pitch caused great excitement for the Walden youngsters, who cancelled out an early home penalty with a try under the posts from Fraser Murray.

Manor were next to score, but Alex Benn claimed his first try for Walden before the hosts landed a penalty on the stroke of half time to lead 13-12.

It was a different story in the second half as Walden ran in six more tries to turn the match on its head.

Murray went over twice more to complete his treble, with Ryan Curtis bagging a brace as Oisin Murphy and Josh Shear also scored.

Manor added another try, but it proved to be only a consolation as Alex Keys slotted six conversions and a penalty and a club spokesman said: “The way the lads responded to coaching input will put them in a good place for their forthcoming cup match.”