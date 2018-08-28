Saffron Walden looking to bounce back against bottom club Basildon after defeat

Action from Saffron Walden's clash with Wanstead (pic Jamie Pluck) Archant

Saffron Walden will be hoping to bounce back from home defeat against Wanstead when they travel to London Two North East’s bottom club Basildon this weekend.

They slumped to a 39-10 loss against their mid-table rivals at Henham last weekend as they suffered a sixth reverse in their last seven outings.

But Basildon have just one win to their name so far this season and have been beaten in their last five outings, including a 46-23 defeat at Romford & Gidea Park last weekend.

And when the sides met earlier in the season in late September, Walden romped to a resounding 108-0 home victory.

Walden were left to count the cost of a poor first half in their first outing of 2019, though, as the Herons scored 22 unanswered points to take control.

They managed to hit back after the restart, as Mark Kimberley claimed a try, but it was not enough to deny Wanstead a convincing margin of victory.

Wanstead coach David Wiggins was delighted to see his side come out on top on the day and move level with Walden on 36 points.

He said: “Not many teams will go to Saffron Walden and win by a margin as big as we did.

“To be 22-0 up at half-time was brilliant and we were able to build on that in the second half.

“We knew Saffron Walden would come back at us in the second half and they did with some scores, but we withstood their pressure.

“Once we came through that period, we were able to get back on top and see the game through to the end with some more tries.”

The Saxons lost 43-21 at home to Cantabrigian seconds in their Eastern Counties One West encounter and are due to visit Cambridge thirds this weekend.

The club’s junior sides are set to return to action in force on Sunday, with the under-16s at Peterborough, the under-14s hosting Cambridge and the under-12s and under-11s taking on WAMRFC.

The under-10s play in a festival at Carver Barracks.

London 2NE

P W D L F A Pts

Woodford 13 12 0 1 404 231 58

Romford & GP 13 11 1 1 368 246 54

Stowmarket 13 9 1 3 329 269 45

Norwich 13 7 0 6 367 235 42

Saffron Walden 13 7 0 6 425 338 36

Wanstead 13 7 0 6 270 254 36

SW Ferrers 13 5 1 7 233 310 27

Southwold 13 5 0 8 289 279 27

Cantabrigian 13 5 1 7 245 330 26

Ipswich 13 4 0 9 326 385 25

Harlow 13 3 0 10 245 350 21

Basildon 13 1 0 12 227 501 7