Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Saffron Walden looking to bounce back against bottom club Basildon after defeat

PUBLISHED: 09:00 10 January 2019

Action from Saffron Walden's clash with Wanstead (pic Jamie Pluck)

Action from Saffron Walden's clash with Wanstead (pic Jamie Pluck)

Archant

Saffron Walden will be hoping to bounce back from home defeat against Wanstead when they travel to London Two North East’s bottom club Basildon this weekend.

Action from Saffron Walden's match against Wanstead (pic Jamie Pluck)Action from Saffron Walden's match against Wanstead (pic Jamie Pluck)

They slumped to a 39-10 loss against their mid-table rivals at Henham last weekend as they suffered a sixth reverse in their last seven outings.

But Basildon have just one win to their name so far this season and have been beaten in their last five outings, including a 46-23 defeat at Romford & Gidea Park last weekend.

And when the sides met earlier in the season in late September, Walden romped to a resounding 108-0 home victory.

Walden were left to count the cost of a poor first half in their first outing of 2019, though, as the Herons scored 22 unanswered points to take control.

Action from Saffron Walden's match against Wanstead (pic Jamie Pluck)Action from Saffron Walden's match against Wanstead (pic Jamie Pluck)

They managed to hit back after the restart, as Mark Kimberley claimed a try, but it was not enough to deny Wanstead a convincing margin of victory.

Wanstead coach David Wiggins was delighted to see his side come out on top on the day and move level with Walden on 36 points.

He said: “Not many teams will go to Saffron Walden and win by a margin as big as we did.

“To be 22-0 up at half-time was brilliant and we were able to build on that in the second half.

Action from Saffron Walden's match against Wanstead (pic Jamie Pluck)Action from Saffron Walden's match against Wanstead (pic Jamie Pluck)

“We knew Saffron Walden would come back at us in the second half and they did with some scores, but we withstood their pressure.

“Once we came through that period, we were able to get back on top and see the game through to the end with some more tries.”

The Saxons lost 43-21 at home to Cantabrigian seconds in their Eastern Counties One West encounter and are due to visit Cambridge thirds this weekend.

The club’s junior sides are set to return to action in force on Sunday, with the under-16s at Peterborough, the under-14s hosting Cambridge and the under-12s and under-11s taking on WAMRFC.

Action from Saffron Walden's match against Wanstead (pic Jamie Pluck)Action from Saffron Walden's match against Wanstead (pic Jamie Pluck)

The under-10s play in a festival at Carver Barracks.

London 2NE

P W D L F A Pts

Action from Saffron Walden's match against Wanstead (pic Jamie Pluck)Action from Saffron Walden's match against Wanstead (pic Jamie Pluck)

Woodford 13 12 0 1 404 231 58

Romford & GP 13 11 1 1 368 246 54

Stowmarket 13 9 1 3 329 269 45

Norwich 13 7 0 6 367 235 42

Action from Saffron Walden's match against Wanstead (pic Jamie Pluck)Action from Saffron Walden's match against Wanstead (pic Jamie Pluck)

Saffron Walden 13 7 0 6 425 338 36

Wanstead 13 7 0 6 270 254 36

SW Ferrers 13 5 1 7 233 310 27

Southwold 13 5 0 8 289 279 27

Action from Saffron Walden's match against Wanstead (pic Jamie Pluck)Action from Saffron Walden's match against Wanstead (pic Jamie Pluck)

Cantabrigian 13 5 1 7 245 330 26

Ipswich 13 4 0 9 326 385 25

Harlow 13 3 0 10 245 350 21

Basildon 13 1 0 12 227 501 7

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Saffron Walden Reporter visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Saffron Walden Reporter staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Saffron Walden Reporter account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Tattoo parlour plans backed despite concern over impact on village

42 Chapel Hill in Stansted in July 2017, where the new tattoo business will be.

BMW taken and crashed into building before being returned to owner

Crime news

Appeal for witnesses after allegation of assault near M11 services

Woman assaulted near Birchanger services on M11.

Car crash outside children’s play barn in Dunmow

Crime news

Person dies after being hit by train near Sawbridgeworth

British Transport Police officers attended the scene. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

Fortismere School: Council housing could be key part of controversial £35.9m deal with town hall

Fortismere School, in Tetherdown, Muswell Hill. Picture: Martin Ball

Maida Vale stabbings: Police appeal for help over 20 person fight

The junction between the Great Western Road and Harrow Road, where the fight took place on Wednesday night. Picture: Google Maps

‘What will you do to save this woman’s life?’: MP urges ‘decisive action’ as Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has food and phone calls cut

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe reunited with daughter Gabriella. Picture: Free Nazanin Campaign

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Tracey Wilson: Son leads tributes to ‘strong and inspirational’ Islington teacher who died after Hornsey collision

The heartbreaking final picture of Tracey Wilson and her grandson Cody, who she 'doted on', taken on Christmas Day. Picture: Courtney Wilson

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Saffron Walden looking to bounce back against bottom club Basildon after defeat

Action from Saffron Walden's clash with Wanstead (pic Jamie Pluck)

District council loans £7million to carry out building work at science park

Chesterford Research Park

New report reveals ‘negative effects’ of local plan on sustainability in district

Uttlesford District Council, Saffron Walden. Picture: SaffronPhoto

Leader vows action over damage to lane caused by construction traffic

Whiteditch Lane, Newport in May 2012 (left) and in 2018 (right). Pictures: CONTRIBUTED

Town mayor says waste depot in Dunmow’s centre is “dangerous”

A picture of a lorry in New Street, where the waste depot is based, taken in 2011.
Drive 24