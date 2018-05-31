Advanced search

Youth Rugby: Saffron Walden draw positives from Braintree battle

PUBLISHED: 09:00 11 March 2020

Saffron Walden's Jack Carey bursts through the Braintree defence (pic Gary Benn)

Saffron Walden's Jack Carey bursts through the Braintree defence (pic Gary Benn)

Archant

Saffron Walden under-16s battled to a 5-5 draw with Braintree in the cup after their best performance of the season.

Walden held their nerve in the face of some aggressive play and played some good rugby in heavy conditions.

They took the lead with a try from Jarno Longaretti in the corner, but Braintree hit back soon after to level.

Despite having a smaller squad - 18 players compared to Braintree's 23 - Walden dug deep to dominate the second half.

Braintree went close to a second try but were denied by a magnificent cover tackle which forced their player into touch.

But Walden were left to rue their decision to take a scrum following a penalty in front of the posts, rather than attempt a kick for an easy three points.

Nonetheless, the display gives the Walden youngsters a great platform for their forthcoming cup fixtures, starting against Colchester at home on Sunday.

