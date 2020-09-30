Advanced search

Come rain or shine, Wendens Ambo happy to be back

PUBLISHED: 09:22 30 September 2020

Wendens Ambo mini rugby club are pleased to be back on the pitch.

Wendens Ambo mini rugby club have now been back at training since early September and whatever the weather, the kids, coaches and parents are glad to be outside and enjoying being back on the rugby pitch again.

Although matches are not on the horizon at present there is plenty to be done on the training pitches and the kids are loving being back together again with friends new and old.

Chair of the club, Grant Anderson said: “It’s great to see the kids out enjoying their rugby once again. Any boys and girls out there who may never have tried rugby before or those that have played in the past, we’d love to welcome you to come for a free trial to our fantastic community club.”

For details please contact chair@wendenrugby.com or visit www.wendenrugby.com

