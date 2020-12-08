Advanced search

Wendens Ambo are back in action after coronavirus lay-off

PUBLISHED: 13:50 08 December 2020

Wendens Ambo Mini Rugby Club have returned to action after an enforced four-week lay-off.

Wendens Ambo Mini Rugby Club have returned to action after an enforced four-week lay-off.

Wendens Ambo Mini Rugby Club returned to action last Saturday after an enforced four week lay-off due to Covid restrictions.

Rainfall tried to put pay to the re-start but thankfully the pitches held up remarkably well and, after an early ground inspection, training was given the go-ahead.

Rainfall tried to put pay to the re-start but thankfully the pitches held up remarkably well and, after an early ground inspection, training was given the go-ahead.

Chair Grant Anderson said: “The kids relished being back, seeing their friends again and getting stuck into the season’s first contact training after the RFU at Twickenham moved onto stage E of the Return to Rugby roadmap.

“We are a local mini rugby club offering a fun, friendly and welcoming atmosphere for boys and girls to learn and enjoy rugby. The club train at Joyce Frankland Academy on Saturdays at 10.30am and matches are played on Sunday mornings but never both on the same weekend. We offer a free two-week trial so the kids can test the water and membership is only £60 for the season with discounts available for those joining after the New Year.”

If you would like to bring your children along for a trial contact Grant Anderson at chair@wendenrugby.com

If you would like to bring your children along for a trial contact Grant Anderson at chair@wendenrugby.com

Wendens Ambo are back in action after coronavirus lay-off

Wendens Ambo Mini Rugby Club have returned to action after an enforced four-week lay-off.

