Wendens Ambo youngsters set to return to rugby training

PUBLISHED: 06:20 03 September 2020

Wendens Ambo Rugby Club's minis are back in training from Saturday.

Wendens Ambo Mini Rugby Club are raring to go ahead of their new season.

Starting on Saturday at 10.30am, the club are taking advantage of the RFU’s decision to move the return to rugby roadmap to D.

This allows clubs to start limited and restricted contact rugby training and organise inter-club non-contact fixtures.

A spokesman said: “We know all kids are bursting to get back on the pitch with their friends, new and old. New starters are always welcome at our friendly club, boys and girls from reception class upto Year 6.

“Training is held at Joyce Frankland Academy in Newport and the committee and coaches have been working extra hard in the off-season to ensure the club adheres to all COVID-19 safe rules and guidelines so the kids can maximise their rugby in a fun, safe environment.”

For further details go to www.wendenrugby.com or email chair@wendenrugby.com

