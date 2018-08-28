Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Netball: Saffron Hawks secure national finals spot

PUBLISHED: 10:00 16 January 2019

Saffron Hawks under-12s have qualified for the national finals

Saffron Hawks under-12s have qualified for the national finals

Archant

Saffron Hawks under-12s qualified for the National Finals in March after finishing third in the Eastern Region heats on Saturday.

They were the only team of 12 to win all of their group matches, with a 5-3 victory over Comberton and 12-0 success over Hampton the highlights.

And they plased their best netball of the tournament in an 8-5 success over Norfolk United in the quarter-finals, before a tight 5-4 loss to Comberton in the last four.

The Hawks picked themselves up from that setback to beat Civil Service NC 12-4 in the third-place game to claim bronze medals and will now compete as one of the top 16 teams in the country in the finals.

Their squad included Isabel Smith, Kirsty Neill, Olivia Kirkham, Arianne Glass, Grace Pierson, Francesca Weekly, Sarah Higgins, Pearl Mason-Smith and Lizzie Drury.

Most Read

Police appeal after attempted robbery in Newport

Attempted robbery in Newport.

New owners for The Eight Bells in Saffron Walden

The Eight Bells pub, Saffron Walden. Picture: SaffronPhoto

Motorcyclist dies after M11 crash near Stansted

A motorcyclist has died following a crash on M11 southbound between Stansted and Harlow.

Phallic prankster finds novel way to point out pothole problem in Saffron Walden

Phalluses have appeared on Audley End Road in Saffron Walden. Picture: ARCHANT

Campaigners call for public’s voice to be heard in pub planning decision

Residents turned out in force to show their support for the Save the Railway Arms Pub campaign. Picture: STRAP

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Netball: Saffron Hawks secure national finals spot

Saffron Hawks under-12s have qualified for the national finals

Motorcyclist dies after M11 crash near Stansted

A motorcyclist has died following a crash on M11 southbound between Stansted and Harlow.

Theresa May suffers embarrassing Brexit defeat in House of Commons

Prime Minister Theresa May speaks after losing a vote on her Brexit deal in the House of Commons. Photo: House of Commons/PA Wire

Walden get back to winning ways with bonus point joy over bottom club Basildon

Action from Saffron Walden's match against Wanstead (pic Jamie Pluck)

Opportunity to join Essex Police as recruitment opens for new police officers

Ben-Julian (BJ) Harrington will be the next Chief Constable of Essex Police. Picture: ESSEX POLICE
Drive 24