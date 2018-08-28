Netball: Saffron Hawks secure national finals spot

Saffron Hawks under-12s have qualified for the national finals Archant

Saffron Hawks under-12s qualified for the National Finals in March after finishing third in the Eastern Region heats on Saturday.

They were the only team of 12 to win all of their group matches, with a 5-3 victory over Comberton and 12-0 success over Hampton the highlights.

And they plased their best netball of the tournament in an 8-5 success over Norfolk United in the quarter-finals, before a tight 5-4 loss to Comberton in the last four.

The Hawks picked themselves up from that setback to beat Civil Service NC 12-4 in the third-place game to claim bronze medals and will now compete as one of the top 16 teams in the country in the finals.

Their squad included Isabel Smith, Kirsty Neill, Olivia Kirkham, Arianne Glass, Grace Pierson, Francesca Weekly, Sarah Higgins, Pearl Mason-Smith and Lizzie Drury.