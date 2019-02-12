Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Swimming: Saffron Seals celebrate successful championships

PUBLISHED: 09:12 26 February 2019

Saffron Seals at the Essex Age Group Championships

Saffron Seals at the Essex Age Group Championships

Archant

Saffron Seals enjoyed a successful Essex Age Group Championships after three weekends of competition.

A squad of 41 took part, having worked hard over the previous 12 months to gain county qualifying times, and travelled to Basildon Sporting Village and the London Aquatic Centre for action.

Once long course times had been converted to short course, no fewer than 29 had set personal bests.

Ciara McAuley set four new marks, while Innes Dunlop, Sophia Diggins, Bayley Hindle, Emma Hopkins, Colin Peden and Fred Wardle all had three personal bests.

Luhan Bely, Alex Bull, Millie Denyer and Elliot Skingley all set two new marks, while Will Alltree, Hetty Aris, Rose Denyer, Tomas Duarte Meirim, James Freeman, Alex harding, Olivia Harris, Austyn Johnson, Toby Kerrison, Ruben McLaughlin, Aaron Molyneux, Luke Neale, Megan Rochester, George Rogers, Will Sward, Jack Stanton-Stock, Evie and Isla Stringer set one each.

McAuley set four club records and reached the butterfly final, while Rogers reached the freestyle final and Skingley, Evie and Isla Stringer reached breaststroke finals, with all four also achieving club records.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Brawl’ at pub in Saffron Walden leaves one man with facial injuries

The Temeraire, Saffron Walden. Picture: SaffronPhoto

Funeral arranged for ‘much-loved’ Thaxted man after successful fundraising appeal

Brian Mays from Thaxted died aged 61 last month. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Police swoop on address in early morning drugs raid in Saffron Walden

Dogs and firearms units heading to an address in Saffron Walden. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Police appeal after motorist is rushed to hospital with serious injuries following crash

Emergency services rushed a man to hospital following the crash.

Stansted woman appeals for return of lanterns stolen from brother’s grave

The lanterns which were stolen from the grave in St Mary's Church, Stansted.

Most Read

‘Brawl’ at pub in Saffron Walden leaves one man with facial injuries

The Temeraire, Saffron Walden. Picture: SaffronPhoto

Funeral arranged for ‘much-loved’ Thaxted man after successful fundraising appeal

Brian Mays from Thaxted died aged 61 last month. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Police swoop on address in early morning drugs raid in Saffron Walden

Dogs and firearms units heading to an address in Saffron Walden. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Police appeal after motorist is rushed to hospital with serious injuries following crash

Emergency services rushed a man to hospital following the crash.

Stansted woman appeals for return of lanterns stolen from brother’s grave

The lanterns which were stolen from the grave in St Mary's Church, Stansted.

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Swimming: Saffron Seals celebrate successful championships

Saffron Seals at the Essex Age Group Championships

Essex Police officers owed thousands of rest days

Huntingdonshire police impose dispersal order on Oxmoor area

‘Brawl’ at pub in Saffron Walden leaves one man with facial injuries

The Temeraire, Saffron Walden. Picture: SaffronPhoto

Primary school pupil has a 20 inch trim for the Little Princess Trust

Ruhani Sandhu's hair was 40 inches long before she had it cut on her birthday. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Funeral arranged for ‘much-loved’ Thaxted man after successful fundraising appeal

Brian Mays from Thaxted died aged 61 last month. Picture: CONTRIBUTED
Drive 24