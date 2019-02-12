Swimming: Saffron Seals celebrate successful championships

Saffron Seals at the Essex Age Group Championships Archant

Saffron Seals enjoyed a successful Essex Age Group Championships after three weekends of competition.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A squad of 41 took part, having worked hard over the previous 12 months to gain county qualifying times, and travelled to Basildon Sporting Village and the London Aquatic Centre for action.

Once long course times had been converted to short course, no fewer than 29 had set personal bests.

Ciara McAuley set four new marks, while Innes Dunlop, Sophia Diggins, Bayley Hindle, Emma Hopkins, Colin Peden and Fred Wardle all had three personal bests.

Luhan Bely, Alex Bull, Millie Denyer and Elliot Skingley all set two new marks, while Will Alltree, Hetty Aris, Rose Denyer, Tomas Duarte Meirim, James Freeman, Alex harding, Olivia Harris, Austyn Johnson, Toby Kerrison, Ruben McLaughlin, Aaron Molyneux, Luke Neale, Megan Rochester, George Rogers, Will Sward, Jack Stanton-Stock, Evie and Isla Stringer set one each.

McAuley set four club records and reached the butterfly final, while Rogers reached the freestyle final and Skingley, Evie and Isla Stringer reached breaststroke finals, with all four also achieving club records.