Fast times at East Region Champs as Saffron Seals plunge back into competition

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 9:54 AM August 14, 2021   
A general view of the London Aquatics Centre under the lights

Three Saffron Seals headed to the London Aquatics Centre for the East Region Championships. - Credit: ZAC GOODWIN/PA

Saffron Seals made their long-awaited return to competitive swimming when they tackled the East Region Championships.

Three of the squad travelled to the London Aquatics Centre, site of the 2012 Olympic Games' swimming and diving events, thanks to qualifying times recorded way back in January 2020.

There has been very little chance for training since then, at least in the water, but that didn't stop the trio from giving a good account of themselves.

Two of them recorded a personal best. Austyn Johnson swam 27.71 seconds in the 50m freestyle while Colin Peden managed three of them - 27.63 in the 50m free, 59.92 in the 100m free and 29.72 in the 50m butterfly.

Ciara McAuley meanwhile picked up a couple of season best times, clocking 30.28 for the 50m free and 32.64 for the 50m fly.

A spokeswoman for the club said: "All three swimmers and their coaches were very happy to be back in the pool and are training hard in an attempt to achieve qualifying times for the Essex Age Group Championships in October."

