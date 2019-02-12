Basketball: Saffron Stealers relaunch as youth club

Saffron Walden Basketball Club have launched a youth team, the Saffron Stealers Archant

Saffron Walden Basketball have relaunched themselves as a youth-focused club.

Team Red won the first Stealers Youth Trophy Team Red won the first Stealers Youth Trophy

Having competed in the Cambridge League since 1984, the seniors reluctantly withdrew due to a lack of members.

But there has been a resurgence in youth basketball, with Stealers accomodating participation within their format for several years, and support from the Saffron Walden Round Table helped with the relaunch.

The first ‘Stealers Youth Trophy’ was played on Sunday night between all members of the club ranging from 12 to 18 years. with Joe Lampon leading Team Red to a 47-39 win over James McNaughton’s Team Black.

Lampon also took the MVP award, as Zak Ellis claimed the coaches prize and Jaan Farooq and Heytham Saja won club t-shirts in a free-shot competition.

Stealers are looking for more youth members for their 7-9pm Sunday evening slot and also hoping local business will support their cause. More details are available on their Facebook page.