Saffron Striders and Castle Hill Tennis Club enjoy good competition despite COVID restrictions

Alan Jones of Saffron Striders ran the half-marathon distance at the Essex Medal Chaser at Finchingfield. Archant

Saffron Striders were out in force at the weekend, taking part in both virtual and real races.

In the Tiptree 10-mile race, Rebecca White came first overall with a time of one hour six minutes, while Fiona Halls was a very creditable 11th 14 minutes behind.

Meanwhile, over at Spains Hall Finchingfield, six runners from the club took to the beautiful autumn countryside trails in the Essex Medal Chaser.

Held over a course of 5.27km each runner was able to complete as many laps as they preferred and collecting a medal for completing 5K, 10K, half-marathon, marathon and ultra-marathon.

Alan Jones completed the 13.1 mile distance while Fliss Tournant and Mark Thackstone both went for double that, finishing the marathon.

However, Tim Tait, David Raimondo and Iain Henley opted for the gruelling ultra-marathon, a distance of 32.23 miles.

Henley was fifth overall in this race, taking just four hours 47 minutes to complete the very muddy course.

There may have been restrictions and special rules needed for their summer but Castle Hill Tennis Club have still managed to keep busy and keep the competitive juices flowing.

The Museum Street-based club in Saffron Walden were able to run their Men’s Singles Championship and will hold a doubles tournament over the winter.

The singles event was played in a league format, with 13 players playing each other over the course of the Summer in three separate best-of-three-sets matches.

The top two, Steve Tapping and Mick Lench, went on to play in the championship final with Tapping winning 6-4 6-2.

The remaining 11 players then contested the Philippa Francis Plate with Ian Smith coming out on top following a 7-6 6-1 win over Keith Nuttall.

