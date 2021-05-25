Saffron Striders hit Peterborough while Quendon gear up for big bowls weekend

Published: 2:19 PM May 25, 2021

Marco Arcidiacono was one of two from Saffron Striders to run the Peterborough Marathon. - Credit: SAFFRON STRIDERS

A blustery and rainy weekend didn't deter members of Saffron Striders from running two different events.

Tim McMahon and Marco Arcidiacono were both at the Peterborough Marathon with both foregoing the scenic backdrop to record times of three hours 42 minutes and 3:50.

Elsewhere, Rebecca O'Rourke took part in the Little Bromley 10k which takes place on the quiet roads in the Essex countryside near Manningtree.

She finished in an impressive time of 39 minutes 55 seconds for fourth female overall.

For anyone interested in joining, Saffron Striders meet each Tuesday evening with further details available at www.saffronstriders.org.uk

Quendon Bowling Club will be taking part in Bowls England's Big Weekend on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Opening between 10am and 2pm every day, the event is being used as way of showcasing the sport and encouraging young and old to come along and try their hand.

Quendon Bowling Club is located just off Cambridge Road.