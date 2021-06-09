Saffron Striders heat up the lanes of south Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire
The hot and humid weather didn't deter runners from Saffron Striders from running long distances - with the South Cambridge Marathon and Half Marathon the main focus.
Based at Shelford Rugby Club, the route took the athletes through the villages of Harston and Newton.
Marathon runners included Fliss Tournant, who finished as third female, Tim McMahon and Mark and Nikki Coutts, Mark having finished the 145-mile Grand Union Canal race justseven days earlier.
There was also a great result in the half for Louisa Pimblett.
Sunday took Toby Lumsden to the Hertfordshire Half, held around the stately Knebworth House, and he ended up winning his age group.
Saffron Striders meet every Tuesday evening. For more information go to www.saffronstriders.org.uk
Saffron Walden Cricket Club played out a draw with Copdock & Old Ipswichian in the East Anglian Premier League.
Walden made 290-6 in 64 overs, Alistair Russell (92), Nikhil Gorantla (76) and Giles Ecclestone (59) providing valuable runs in the middle of the order, but they couldn't bowl the visitors out, Copdick getting to 199-7 at the close at 56 overs.
The best bowling figures came from Gorantla (2-13), Jack Ormsby (2-30) and Alex Hancock (2-50).