Not that one but Boston Marathon exploits delight Saffron Walden athletes

Published: 7:45 AM June 2, 2021

Jon Cooke, Claire Hall and Craig Dyce ran the Boston Marathon in Lincolnshire. - Credit: CRAIG DYCE

There was plenty of success for athletes from Saffron Walden as they tackled the Boston Marathon - well the one in Lincolnshire anyway.

A good number with connections to Saffron Striders tackled the 26.2-mile course, held on quiet country roads, while another five from the club ran half that distance.

Jon Cooke, Claire Hall and Georgina Dunlop, all trained by Craig Dyce who took part himself, all run for Striders and are also members of Walden Tri and Walden Velo.

They all had goals with Cooke and Hall both breaking their PBs, Cooke in two hours 57 minutes and Hall in 3:07.

Georgina Dunlop ran her first marathon at Boston in Lincolnshire. - Credit: CRAIG DYCE

Dunlop meanwhile wanted to break 3:30 in her first marathon and did so with a time of 3:21.

Dyce came home in 2:52.

There was also a PB for Lucie Heanley in 3:50 while the other times were Justin James (3:06) , Mathew Billis (3:29), Alan Jones (3:41), Mark Thackstone (3:59), Lee Gamble (4:06) and Graeme Loudain (4:34).

The half-marathon was completed by; David Martin in 1:41, two minutes ahead of Neil Halls. Kerry Harrington meanwhile clocked 1:49, Alistair Cooke 1:50 and Tony Kelly 1:53.

Mark Coutts of Saffron Striders raced 145 miles along the Grand Union Canal from Birmingham to London. - Credit: SAFFRON STRIDERS

The furthest distance covered by a Strider was the mere 145-miles from Mark Coutts who took part in a race along the Grand Union Canal from Birmingham to London.

He completed the epic challenge in 37 hours 10 minutes to finish 16th.

Andrew Armour opted for the slightly shorter but still massive 67km, using the Blackwater Trail event to complete his first ultra. He finished in 7:45.

Iain Henley took part in The Lake District Trail Marathon, climbing more than 2,500m, to finish 10th in 5:36.