Saffron Striders hit the Cambridge Half Marathon en masse

Published: 10:45 AM October 20, 2021

Saffron Striders had a packed weekend of events to keep them busy - with the Cambridge Festival of Running proving a big draw.

The Town and Gown 10k was the first to take place with Iain Rogers and Fi Halls producing good times.

Ian MacDougall was first in his age group and Fliss Tournant also achieved a PB.

The popular Cambridge Half Marathon attracted 37 from the club and was the the first event for Stephen Hillyard and Joel Markham.

There were PBs here too, obtained by Helen Howard, Alex Vos, Jon Cooke, Richard Balarkas and Vivian Prentice.

Slightly different terrain was covered by Tim McMahon and Marco Arcidiacono who took part in the Bury St Edmunds to Clare 18-mile trail event while Alistair Cooke took part in the Yorkshire Marathon.

Andrew Page made his marathon debut marathon at Chelmsford Marathon while Mark and Nikki Coutt ran 26.2 miles at Bedford.

Rebecca White was the second female finisher in the Bedford Aerodrome Half while Chris and Sarah Shucksmith plus Issie Grayson, who clocked a PB, ran at the Duxford Dash 10k.