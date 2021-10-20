News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > Sport

Saffron Striders hit the Cambridge Half Marathon en masse

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 10:45 AM October 20, 2021   
Saffron Striders at the Cambridge Half Marathon.

Saffron Striders at the Cambridge Half Marathon. - Credit: SAFFRON STRIDERS

Saffron Striders had a packed weekend of events to keep them busy - with the Cambridge Festival of Running proving a big draw.

The Town and Gown 10k was the first to take place with Iain Rogers and Fi Halls producing good times.

Ian MacDougall was first in his age group and Fliss Tournant also achieved a PB.

The popular Cambridge Half Marathon attracted 37 from the club and was the the first event for Stephen Hillyard and Joel Markham.

There were PBs here too, obtained by Helen Howard, Alex Vos, Jon Cooke, Richard Balarkas and Vivian Prentice.

Slightly different terrain was covered by Tim McMahon and Marco Arcidiacono who took part in the Bury St Edmunds to Clare 18-mile trail event while Alistair Cooke took part in the Yorkshire Marathon.

Andrew Page made his marathon debut marathon at Chelmsford Marathon while Mark and Nikki Coutt ran 26.2 miles at Bedford.

Most Read

  1. 1 Dedicated children's hospital set for Cambridge
  2. 2 NCTJ staff raise more than £7,000 for journalism bursary
  3. 3 Minute silence at council meeting for 'kind-hearted' Uttlesford officer
  1. 4 England call-up for Max Malins after hat-trick in Saracens' demolition of Bath
  2. 5 Chelmsford bypass 'could provide strategic link' to Stansted Airport
  3. 6 Affinity in hot water with residents after sediment build-up in homes
  4. 7 Fine form continues with seven-up for effervescent Saffron Walden Town
  5. 8 An afternoon at the Proms for Mountfitchet House residents
  6. 9 First 'building block' of Harlow town centre major regeneration approved
  7. 10 David Walliams’ Gangsta Granny coming to Cambridge stage

Rebecca White was the second female finisher in the Bedford Aerodrome Half while Chris and Sarah Shucksmith plus Issie Grayson, who clocked a PB, ran at the Duxford Dash 10k.

Athletics
Saffron Walden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Rebecca Browne and Penni Purkhardt outside Busy Bees Childcare Centre in Wimbish

Education News

Nursery school faces 'imminent closure' without a cash boost

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services at the scene near the Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, Leigh-on-

Updated

Conservative MP David Amess dies after being stabbed in Essex constituency

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The campaign logo with the words There With You This Winter and a picture of shelves with food at Uttlesford Foodbank

There With You This Winter

There With You This Winter: Uttlesford Foodbank

Sophie Durlacher, Manager, Uttlesford Foodbank

Logo Icon
Sir David Amess MP

Essex Police | Updated

Tributes pour in after death of Essex MP Sir David Amess

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon